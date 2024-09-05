Alia Bhatt drops first look from ‘Jigra’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to unveil a new poster of her upcoming film “Jigra,” opposite actor Vedang Raina, who starred in 2023’s “The Archies.”

Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie will arrive in theatres in October this year.

The new poster showed Alia Bhatt looking surprised as she was focused on something in the distance. The Bollywood star is seen wearing a pair of dark pants, a soiled shirt and a survival vest.

The “Darlings” actress carried a hammer and other tools in her hands.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam (The story is too long, but the time my brother has, is too less).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Announced in September last year, ‘Jigra’ tells the tale of a sister’s love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

The title will be actor Vedang Raina’s second Bollywood movie after debuting last year with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’

It is to be noted here that the makers of ‘Jigra’ had initially announced the release date to be September 27, however, it was later rescheduled to October 11.

The change in the release date came after it was announced that Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s “Devara: Part 1” will be released on September 27.

Alia Bhatt is also set to portray a leading role in Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) first female-led spy thriller “Alpha” alongside Sharvari Wagh.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the upcoming action film will see the Bollywood star and Sharvari Wagh playing the role of super agents.

Reports said that Alia Bhatt has undergone a rigorous two-month training programme with specialists to carry out stunts in ‘Alpha’.

Her upcoming slates also include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama “Love & War” set for release on Christmas 2025.