Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led YRF film’s title revealed

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday unveiled the title for its first female-led spy thriller starring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the upcoming action film is titled “Alpha,” that will see Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh playing the role of super agents.

Quoting YRF, Indian media outlets reported that the shooting for the film has officially commenced with sets in Mumbai along with the United Kingdom as two embark on missions across the globe.

Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has also joined the cast and will take on the role of Alia and Sharvari’s mentor.

Reports said that Alia Bhatt has undergone a rigorous two-month training programme with specialists to carry out stunts in ‘Alpha’.

YRF took to Instagram to confirm the title of the movie with a caption reading, “The #ALPHA girls are here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

YRF’s spy universe started over a decade ago with Salman Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and had some of the biggest hits of Bollywood including the latest Box Office juggernaut ‘Pathaan’, is all set to welcome the first female counterpart to Pathaan (Shahrukh Khan), Tiger (Salman Khan) and Major Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), in the 8th film and Bhatt will essay the main spy in the action spectacle.

The upcoming title marks a significant shift for the series which previously starred male protagonists along with strong female supporting characters.

Sharvari Wagh’s recent outing was in box office-hit ‘Munjya’ and will next be seen in Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’ with John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia set for release on August 15.

Meanwhile, Ali Bhatt’s upcoming slate includes Vasan Bala’s Jigra releasing in October 2024 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama Love & War slated for Christmas 2025.