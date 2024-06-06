Sharvari Wagh confirms YRF spy universe film with Alia Bhatt

One-film old Bollywood starlet, Sharvari Wagh confirmed her casting in YRF’s spy universe title, with A-list actor Alia Bhatt.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent promotional outing for her upcoming film ‘Munjya’, rising actor Sharvari Wagh confirmed that she is working on YRF’s spy universe’s next film, and will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in it.

Revealing her upcoming lineup of films, the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ debutante said, “I’m prepping for YRF spy universe film with Alia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

While she did not share more details, reports also suggest that the title will feature Bobby Deol in the villainous role, and will be directed by Shiv Rawail, the debutante director of the Netflix series, ‘The Railway Men’.

Apart from the yet-to-be-titled, female-led spy-universe film, Wagh also has Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’ with John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia, as well as Netflix’s ‘Maharaj’ with Jaideep Ahlawat and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, in the pipeline.

‘Maharaj’ is slated to premiere on the streaming giant on June 14, whereas, ‘Vedaa’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 12.

Meanwhile, Wagh is awaiting the release of her second movie, Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s supernatural horror comedy ‘Munjya’, co-starring Abhay Verma and Mona Singh. Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial is set for theatrical release on June 7.

SLB to resume Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Inshallah’?