Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan ‘may split’ soon

B-Town’s celebrity couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan ‘may split’ soon as their ‘separation is in the cards’ since long, predicted Indian celebrity astrologer.

As reported by Indian media, power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were not destined to be together and their marriage was against the birth charts, said celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, claiming that the two will part ways soon.

Speaking exclusively to an Indian media outlet, Guruji stated, “Astrologically speaking, both were not destined to get married. Mutual respect and their love for Aaradhya have been the key to holding the couple together.”

“As per their birth charts, separation was in the cards a very long time ago, but Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, both mature adults, tried their best to work out the relationship,” he noted.

The astrologer continued to claim, “Both Abhishek and Aishwarya have a Kaal Sarp Dosh in their Kundlis, which can have a very negative impact on a relationship. Additionally, Aishwarya is also Maanglik. As per their birth charts, the couple could have different opinions, mindsets, and learning. Factors like family, cultural differences, and other issues can affect marriages in a very unpredictable manner.”

“We cannot say whether divorce is in the cards, but a separation is most likely. Their relationship could be lacking love at a point, and they will decide to separate in the upcoming years,” Guruji predicted. “However, the couple will still hold the utmost respect for each other and will have a lifelong friendship. Abhishek Bachchan is a practical, intellectual, and emotional being, whereas Aishwarya Rai, in addition to being sentimental, is a strong-minded woman. They will be able to handle everything that comes their way and emerge stronger in the end.” Also Read: ‘I would apologize…’: Emraan Hashmi regrets ‘distasteful’ remark about Aishwarya Rai

Notably, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in April 2007, months after announcing their engagement. Their only child, daughter Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

The rumours of the trouble in paradise and their divorce have been rife since last year, however, the couple never addressed the speculations.

They further added fuel to the buzz earlier this month, when the entire Bachchan family, including Abhishek’s sister Shweta and her two kids, Navya and Agastya, arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding together and posed for a family picture at the red carpet. But Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya reached the venue minutes later and were seen posing for the cameras separately.