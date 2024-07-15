‘I would apologize…’: Emraan Hashmi regrets ‘distasteful’ remark about Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi admits that calling Aishwarya Rai ‘plastic’ was distasteful and he would not mind apologizing to her.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Emraan Hashmi looked back at the 2014 incident which sparked a backlash after he commented about fellow actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and confessed that he regrets his remarks today.

The ‘Tiger 3’ actor said, “I regret it. I keep saying that I have the utmost respect for everyone I spoke about. I regret it because it was distasteful.”

He continued, “Lately, people have become very sensitive. People get mad at everything on social media. In terms of the show, we were playing a game, it was all in jest. It was supposed to be taken sportingly. There are many such games in the show. Earlier, people weren’t this sensitive.”

“I would love to apologize if she felt offended,” Hashmi noted.

For the unversed, Hashmi had stirred controversy during his maiden outing on ‘Koffee With Karan’, in season 4, when he dubbed former Miss World ‘plastic’ during the rapid-fire segment.

Reacting to the comment indirectly, Rai said in an interview that the worst thing anyone has ever said about her is that she is ‘fake and plastic’.