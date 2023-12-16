Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest

B-Town’s celebrity couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, making a joint public appearance with the family.

The power couple of Tinsel Town, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai came together for their only daughter Aaradhya, to attend the annual day event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, in Mumbai, on Friday, amid the reports of her moving out of the Bachchan residence.

In the videos and photos doing rounds across social media platforms, both actors can be seen accompanied by their respective families, including Bachchan’s nephew and ‘The Archies’ debutante Agastya Nanda and Rai’s mother Brindya.

Though the duo arrived at the venue in separate cars, fuelling the speculations after media reports, they can be seen mingling with each other’s families and having a conversation as the ‘Ghoomer’ actor puts an arm around his wife, walking inside the school.

However, the family can be seen leaving together from the venue after the event wrapped up.

In an inside video from the auditorium, the doting mommy can also be seen recording the performance of her daughter, who took the stage, to lead the skit.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in April 2007, months after announcing their engagement. Their only child, daughter Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

