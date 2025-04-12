Abhishek Bachchan appears to ignore Aishwarya Rai in viral clip

Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan interview clip is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The pair have often found their personal lives under the spotlight, with constant speculation about the state of their relationship.

Despite Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai poised public appearances, rumours persist suggesting all may not be well in their marriage.

A recent video clip that has gone viral on social media has reignited discussions. In the clip, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen speaking fondly about her first international tour with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan.

However, it was Abhishek Bachchan’s seemingly indifferent reaction that caught the attention of viewers.

During the interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is heard saying, “This is the first with the love of my life, my husband. It is his first world tour. It will always be remembered that we did this together. It is also special because my father-in-law and mother-in-law are here with me.”

While Aishwarya Rai spoke warmly about the experience, Abhishek Bachchan appeared emotionless, avoiding eye contact and remaining silent throughout — a reaction that many found unsettling.

Social media users were quick to comment on the viral video. One wrote, “Like literally Aish is lifting Abhishek for no good reason, still look at his face!! He thinks he is Alexander of somewhere! Poor Aish.” Another added, “Bro, at least smile, how sweetly she’s explaining it.” A third viewer joked, “I think someone said ‘statue’. That’s why he is frozen like that.”

Though the video dates back to an earlier event, its resurfacing has once again stirred debate about the dynamics between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Earlier, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan believes his only son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has fallen victim to the nepotism chatter, despite having a strong body of work.