Has Abhishek Bachchan become victim of ‘nepotism negativity’? Big B reacts!

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan believes his only son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has fallen victim to the nepotism chatter, despite having a strong body of work.

Responding to a social user on X, megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his agreement with the OP, that his son Abhishek Bachchan is unnecessarily targeted by the ‘nepotism negativity’, despite having some solid performances to his credit.

In response to the post, which read, “Abhishek Bachchan unnecessarily became the victim of ‘nepotism’ negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography is very high,” the veteran simply wrote, “I feel the same..”

He also added, “And not just because I am his father.”

Replying to another tweet, praising Abhishek’s performance in his upcoming film ‘Be Happy’, his father wrote, “Abhishek, you are extraordinary. How you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible. Love you, Bhaiyu.”

Notably, Abhishek Bachchan is awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Be Happy’, co-starring Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. The dance drama, co-written and directed by Bollywood choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D’Souza, will start streaming on March 14.

