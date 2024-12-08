Aishwarya Rai is total opposite of Abhishek Bachchan, says Tannaz Irani

Actor Tannaz Irani recently reminisced about her experiences working with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai during the making of Rohan Sippy’s 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Tannaz revealed the stark contrast in their on-set personalities, describing Abhishek Bachchan as a playful prankster and Aishwarya Rai as a focused professional.

Tannaz Irani recounted a memorable incident when the team decided to prank Abhishek during a rope-pulling scene.

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant orchestrated the prank, asking Tannaz to act as if she were throwing a tantrum. “Nobody would believe that I, of all people, was throwing a tantrum,” she said, laughing.

The prank not only lightened the atmosphere but also sparked a friendship between Tannaz and Abhishek Bachchan. “He is so funny and sweet,” she added.

Reflecting on her time with Aishwarya Rai, Tannaz described her as the complete opposite of her husband Abhishek. “She is extremely serious about her work,” Tannaz shared, adding that Aishwarya’s beauty often left her feeling self-conscious.

“She is so beautiful, like a doll,” Tannaz said, recalling their collaborations in Kuch Naa Kaho and the 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who got married in 2007, continue to captivate fans. Recently, the couple was spotted at a public event, and their photographs went viral on social media, with fans celebrating their enduring relationship and chemistry.