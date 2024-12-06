Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shut down divorce rumours

Bollywood’s power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai seemed to have shut down the long-standing rumours of their divorce with their recent joint outing.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Giving a break to all the speculations of their separation, Aishwarya and Abhishek were recently spotted together with the former’s mother Brindya at an event.

Moreover, the couple was all smiles as they posed together for selfies with other guests, shared by film producer Anu Ranjan and former actor Ayesha Jhulka on the social site Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu Ranjan (@anuranjan1010)

Reacting to the now-viral pictures, a social user wrote, “Love this, Anu…you really changed everyone’s mindset,” while another commented, “Shutting off all false rumours.”

“Strong women don’t just divorce to avoid the problem. They look for solutions. Aishwarya Rai with her mother and husband Abhishek Bachchan last evening at a party,” one more comment read on the post.

It is to be noted here that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007. The couple shares a daughter together, named Aaradhya, 13.

Also Read: Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan is ‘thankful’ to Aishwarya Rai

The rumours of trouble in the paradise first began to swirl earlier this year when Aishwarya and their only daughter were spotted arriving separately from the rest of the Bachchan family, including Abhishek’s sister Shweta and her two kids, Navya and Agastya Nanda, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

These speculations were further fuelled when none of the Bachchan family members including Abhishek wished the beauty queen on her 51st birthday last month.

However, the latest pictures of the couple seem to prove that all is well between the two.