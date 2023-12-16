Aishwarya Rai moves out of Bachchan house amid divorce rumours

The marital relationship of star Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made news again after the latter reportedly moved out of the Bachchan House ‘Jalsa’.

It is pertinent to mention Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are considered one of the most powerful Bollywood couples. They tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, in 2011.

There is drama unfolding within the Bachchans as India news agency Times Now reported that the actress and her 12-year-daughter Aaradhya have left ‘Jalsa’ amid their divorce rumours.

The rumours of their split were sparked after Abhishek Bachchan was spotted without his wedding ring.

A source close to the celebrity couple told the news agency that they have not considered ending their relationship because of their daughter.

“It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together,” the source was quoted saying in the report. “They have been having problems for years. Now matters have come to a head.”

Moreover, the actress is not on talking terms with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan.

There was trouble in paradise for the Bachchans for quite a while. Bachchans’ daughter Shweta moving into Jalsa was the final nail in the coffin for Aishwarya Rai.

Despite the family drama, all members of the Bachchan family were present to support the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew, at ‘The Archies‘ premiere.

However, there was uneasiness among them.

