Aishwarya Rai turned down THIS Hollywood film with Brad Pitt

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai shot to global fame following her leading role in “Devdas” which garnered her offers from Hollywood.

Following the screening of the 2002 film at the screened at Cannes Film Festival, the Bollywood actress caught the attention of Hollywood filmmakers who were eager to cast her in their movies.

One such offer Aishwarya Rai received was for Brad Pitt’s “Troy” which needed her to dedicate around nine months to the role.

In an earlier interview with an Indian media outlet, the Bollywood actress recalled the makers of ‘Troy’ asking her to lock nine months off from her calendar despite the part being very small.

According to Aishwarya Rai, she turned down the offer to star in the movie opposite Brad Pitt as she could not lock off such a long time due to her previous commitments.

“They wanted me to lock off 6-9 months because it was a huge film. Obviously, we have a way of looking at things like this is your part, lock off that kind of time. Of course, you understand the impact of largesse of that piece of cinema but to lock off that kind of time when you have that kind of albeit very small films here which I was committed to, I couldn’t get myself to just kick that to the curb,” she said.

The Bollywood actress, however, acknowledged that missing such opportunities was a difficult thing to do.

“It’s exciting because there are huge offers. It’s difficult because you know you are walking away from possibly…” she said.

It is worth mentioning here that Hollywood star Brad Pitt also addressed the Bollywood star’s decision to turn down the part in ‘Troy.’

“Given a chance, I would like to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, because she’s a versatile actor,” he said in a 2012 interview.

Aishwarya Rai later appeared in several projects outside India including 2004’s British film “Bride and Prejudice” and drama “Provoked” among others.