Aitzaz Ahsan lambasts Maryam Nawaz for maligning judiciary

LAHORE: Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan lambasted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz for maligning the judiciary during her speech in Sargodha, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to the ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai today, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan stated that PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has no right to malign the judges by calling out names and pictures in political rallies.

“I am not in favour of this kind of criticism of judges,” remarked Ahsan.

Ahsan clarified that the remarks of any judge cannot be considered as a verdict.

While answering a question regarding Shahbaz Sharif’s statement, Ahsan replied that the PML-N is creating an impression that some judges are anti-PML-N. He said that Shehbaz Sharif should not raise objections on the proceedings as the bench is headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

He said that if the bench is changed, it will hurt the credibility of the Supreme Court (SC).

Aitzaz Ahsan alleged that PML-N is creating controversies to dent the reputation of the SC as the Punjab Bar Council is headed by the Attorney General.

Earlier in the day, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz during her speech at the PML-N workers’ convention in Sargodha alleged that the ‘group of five’ includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed for the country’s current woes.

She, while addressing the convention, asked PM Shehbaz Sharif not to worry about the remnants of Faiz Hameed and held them accountable. She also termed Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar an associate of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader further said that the “cabal of five” created political instability, which triggered an economic crisis leading to skyrocketing inflation in the country.

