‘Group of five’ responsible for country’s woes: Maryam Nawaz

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz blamed a “group of five” for the country’s current woes, firing a fresh salvo at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sargodha, the PML-N chief organiser said Imran Khan kept saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against party supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the ‘group of five’ includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

She, while addressing the convention, asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to worry about the remnants of Faiz Hammed and held them accountable. She also termed Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar an associate of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader further said that the “cabal of five” created political instability, which triggered economic crisis leading to sky rocketing inflation in the country.

She further lambasted the former premier for appointing “Punjab’s biggest dacoit” Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as his party’s central president.

Referring to PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, Maryam said the party chairman was asking his workers to court arrests while “he himself is hiding in a mouse hole”. “Leaders led from the front like Nawaz Sharif. Jails for workers and bails for himself,” she remarked.

The PML-N senior vice president claimed that policemen kept asking the party workers to turn themselves in, but they instead fled from the spot. “Now, they are moving court for the release of their leader,” she added.

She also asked party supporters to promote the PML-N supremo’s message, and told them to prepare for elections, which not only have to be contested, but won also.

Earlier in February, Maryam Nawaz criticised the judiciary, claiming that it was ‘facilitating some quarters’ of the country.

Talking to journalists, the PML-N chief organiser said that questions were being raised on judiciary’s role as it was ‘facilitating some quarters’ of the country.

She pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the only prime minister in country’s history who was ousted through no confidence motion.

