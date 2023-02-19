Maryam Nawaz questions judiciary’s ‘leniency’ towards Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has questioned the judiciary’s ‘leniency’ towards former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a party workers convention in Rawalpindi, the PML-N leader claimed that Imran Khan was being given so much leverage and time for court appearances, when her father and party supremo – Nawaz Sharif – were summoned at an hour’s notice every time.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PTI chief was trying to come into power through judiciary’s support, saying that the one who mocked Nawaz Sharif’s illness was now seeking exemption from court appearance by showing his ‘plaster’.

She also pointed out the development projects initiated by former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that the motorway had been launched from Rawalpindi, adding every project in the city testified to Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s love for Rawalpindi.

“Imran Khan got historic loans worth Rs24,000 billion, but did not spend a single penny on development in Rawalpindi,” she claimed. She noted that the PML-N supremo always inherited a crippling Pakistan, and the troubles created by someone else have always been corrected by him.

Maryam Nawaz further said that ‘son of the soil’ Nawaz Sharif will return soon, adding: “but tell me why is he even forced to flee every time?”

She also castigated Imran Khan over an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that the former prime minister should be made to face the Fund and then held accountable for pushing the country to the brink of a collapse and price hike.

“The landmine of the IMF deal Imran left behind is being picked up by [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif. The economy will take years to improve, and only the PML-N can do that,” she insisted.

The PML-N leader said the PTI-led former government have no projects to show for their performance, therefore they used the crutches of the establishment. “Now that those crutches are gone, Imran is using the judiciary,” she alleged.

She told Imran Khan that the day Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah decides to arrest him, no (Lahore CCPO) will be able to save him.

Speaking of the elections, Maryam said that the PML-N was not scared of elections because it has not been ‘selected’. “The party has entered the field to win the elections. It will not just be contesting the polls, but winning them too,” she added.

