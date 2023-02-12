Maryam Nawaz castigates judiciary for ‘facilitating some quarters’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has once again criticised the judiciary, claiming that it was ‘facilitating some quarters’ of the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to journalists, the PML-N chief organiser said that questions were being raised on judiciary’s role as it was ‘facilitating some quarters’ of the country.

In response to a question, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will soon arrive in Pakistan for the forthcoming elections, adding that the cases against the former prime minister will also end soon.

She expressed anger with party over Nawaz Sharif’s issue, saying that the incumbent government did nothing for PML-N supremo and noted that legislation should have been carried out in this regard.

“Bogus cases were made against Nawaz Sharif and me,” she said, adding that even PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted the ‘injustice’ with her father.

She pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the only prime minister in country’s history who was ousted through no confidence motion.

“Imran Khan had admitted that [former ISI chief] Gen Faiz had helped in securing votes,” she claimed. Maryam Nawaz alleged that Gen Faiz rigged the 2018 elections and tried to create differences within PML-N.

Responding to a question about former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said she had spoke to PML-N leader and will meet him in a few days. “I am ready to work under the experience of Shahid Khaqan”, she added.

In response to another question, Maryam said that Capt Safdar was an independent man and will answer his own words. She admitted that party matters were impacted by the absence of the PML-N supremo in the country.

The PML-N leader further said that she was not aware of the overwhelming response from the masses on her arrival at the airport. “I told Nawaz Sharif that people gave me responses beyond my expectations.”

Moreover, Maryam admitted there was no chance of immediate relief to the masses. “Although the country was facing difficult times, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all-out efforts to take the country out of the quagmire,” she added.

Earlier on Feb 9, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz slammed Imran Khan saying that the former premier had made Pakistanis ‘damn fool’ by vowing to construct 300 dams.

While addressing a PML-N workers’ convention in Abbottabad, Maryam Nawaz launched criticism against the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. She said, “The man who promised to construct 300 dams has made the nation damn fool.”

She alleged that Khan has always run away from hearings due to his plastered leg but he was healthy to address a rally in Rawalpindi. She added that the former premier was avoiding the hearings ‘due to his crimes’.

