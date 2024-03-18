‘I enjoy playing damsel in distress…’: Aiza Awan

Appearing on the cricket show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan shared she has started to enjoy playing crying heroines on screen.

Aiza Awan was the latest guest on ARY News’ PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ and was such a sport to participate in fun activities and candidly answered the ‘masoomana’ questions of host Najeeb-ul-Hasnain.

During a segment, Awan revealed it’s true that most of her budget is spent on travelling. When asked about her most luxurious trip, the actor mentioned Europe and shared that she has explored most parts of the region.

When asked if it’s true that she is done playing the typical damsel in distress type of characters on screen, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor answered, “No. Because I get to do that only, and I’ve worked so much in the genre, that it has become my forte and now I feel I can cry very well. So I essay those characters better and I kind of enjoy them now.”

At another point, Awan divulged that new actors are usually the first ones to arrive on the sets and the last ones to leave, however, she believed that it’s not entirely wrong, and one must work hard in their struggling phase.

On the acting front, Aiza Awan was last seen in the hit drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, co-starring A-list actors Shahzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn.

