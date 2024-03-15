Watch: Fazila Qazi, Kaiser Khan Nizamani share their love story

Veteran actors of Pakistan, Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan Nizamani got candid about their love story and first meeting.

Seasoned actors of Pakistan’s showbiz industry and a real-life celebrity couple, Kaiser Khan Nizamani and Fazila Qazi, along with their two sons and a daughter-in-law, were seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

During the outing, the power couple candidly shared their ‘very old’ love story and spilt ‘rare details’ of their first meeting.

Nizamani recalled that they first met on the sets of their drama ‘Arzoo’ and fell in love. However, his wife interrupted and reminded him that it was after they first met while co-hosting a ‘musical show’.

Their elder son Ahmed shared ‘Baba made the first move’ to propose to his mother, to which, the veteran quipped that the ‘Khatoon Manzil’ actor immediately said yes. “How could she let go of such a handsome man?” he joked to tease his wife.

Qazi continued, “Let me say what he wants to hear. He was the one I was waiting for and immediately said ‘yes’, and have been doing the same till today.”

“He will be happy from now onwards, his ego is satisfied now,” she added.

The couple shared they have known each other for 32 years, and have been married for 30 years.”

“But we have not been husband and wife for the last 30 years, rather we are friends,” Qazi added.

Pertinent to note here that Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan Nizamani got married in 1993. The couple has two sons together, named Ahmed and Zorain.

