Caught-On-Cam: Youtuber suffers several fractures in 85ft fall

YouTuber Anthony Vella suffered several fractures after his aircraft collapsed in an accident that was caught on camera.

In a YouTube video of the incident, titled “Paramoter Crash ALMOST Ended My Life”, Vella, who is a paramotor pilot, revealed that he fell from a height of 80-100 ft when he lost control of BGD Luna 3 aircraft he was testing at a speed of 50 mph.

The YouTuber suffered neck, back and pelvis fractures after his aircraft collapsed.

The video went viral soon after it was posted on the streaming platform in which Vella is crash-landing after he failed to control the aircraft despite several attempts.

He can be seen lying on the ground making an emergency call for rescue following his fall.

The video quickly went viral and received a wide range of reactions from social media users.

“All for likes and clicks! He will never be the same after his açcident! Sad,” a user wrote.

Another said that it was a miracle that the YouTuber lived to tell his story.

Mentioning the arrival of the YouTuber’s wife before the rescue workers, one user said that people should acknowledge that his wife arrived at the scene within three minutes.

Later, Anthony Vella said that the crash was due to him missing a small pension knot during his checks before taking off.