PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday following months-long imprisonment, ARY News reported.

The development comes after Lahore High Court (LHC) granted the former Punjab chief minister bail and ordered his release in a case pertaining to an alleged illegal appointment made in the Punjab Assembly.

LHC’s Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad pronounced the court verdict reserved earlier. Following the release, the PTI president reached his Zahoor Elahi residence.

In a statement, Elahi expressed his gratitude to supporters for their unwavering support during his recent struggles. “I am thankful to Allah for giving me the courage to remain steadfast. I am also grateful to the judges who stood by the truth and supported me.”

Elahi also thanked those who prayed for him and stood by him during difficult times. He criticised the treatment meted out to him and his party workers in Gujrat, saying, “We were subjected to injustice and oppression, and our mandate was stolen.”

He warned that there would be no reconciliation with the sons of Shujaat Hussain, his brother, until the people of Gujrat forgive them. He also accused Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of playing a key role in his persecution.

Parvez Elahi reaffirmed his commitment to the PTI and its founder, saying, “I was with the party’s founder [Imran Khan] and will remain with him.”

The former chief minister had moved LHC for post-arrest bail. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had lodged the case and arrested Parvez on 25 October, 2023.

The ACE spokesperson said Parvez Elahi was arrested in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. “Elahi made 12 illegal appointments of grade 17 officers in the Punjab Assembly,” the spokesperson claimed.

“Failed candidates were given jobs by manipulating records in the Punjab Assembly,” he said, adding: “Fake testing services were used to benefit corrupt officials during the recruitment process.”

Elahi was initially arrested in the case of recruitments to the Punjab Assembly on June 3 last year. He was then arrested on September 18 in the case of allegedly illegally appointing Bhatti, following which a Lahore court sent him on judicial remand.

Following month, a judicial magistrate discharged Bhatti in the case but he remained in jail as he was on judicial remand in other corruption cases. Later the same month, Elahi was denied bail in the case.