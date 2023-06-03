Pervaiz Elahi arrested again immediately after court acquittal orders

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi was arrested in third case immediately after court acquittal orders, ARY News reported.

According to Director General ACE, the third case was registered against the PTI leader Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore, where he is accused of fake appointment in Punjab assembly

Earlier, PTI President and former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi was acquitted over lack of evidence.

A Gujranwala district court reserved its verdict on the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) plea seeking physical remand of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was presented in a Gujranwala court amid tight security by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials.

Speaking to the media while appearing PTI President Parvez Elahi, who is currently under arrest, has said that he won’t abandon the party “at any cost”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a corruption case on Friday evening, shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in a graft case.

A district court in Lahore today discharged PTI President Parvez Elahi in a corruption case, a day after he was arrested from outside his residence by officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).