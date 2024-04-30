CCTV footage of cylinder blast in Karachi emerges

KARACHI: The footage of the cylinder blast in front of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) building has come to light, showing a glimpse into the magnitude of the explosion, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, a cylinder exploded was reported in the jurisdiction of Mithdar police station in Karachi, leaving two dead and six injured.

کراچی چیمبر کے سامنے دکان میں سلنڈر دھماکے کی فوٹیج سامنے آگئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/nj4h7jW2mc — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 30, 2024

Following the cylinder blast, which occurred at 11:09 am on Tuesday morning, debris from the shop has being scattered across the road, and subsequently, a fire broke out in the shop premises.

The local police confirmed the death of two civilians after the blast and fire, while six other sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Rescue teams have pulled out another injured person, identified as Rauf, from the debris and shifted to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

SSP City Arif Aziz has said that the police investigating into the incident. “The bomb disposal squad (BDS) has also been summoned to further inquire into the nature of the blast,” police officer said.