Rana Sanaullah appointed PM’s Adviser on Political Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been appointed as Prime Minister’s (PM) Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, ARY News reported.

According to the details, President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of Rana Sanaullah as the Adviser on Political and Public Affairs on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice. Rana Sanaullah has also been given the status of a federal minister.

Earlier, the sources revealed that after Rana Sanaullah’s defeat in the General Elections from Faisalabad, the PML-N has decided to induct him into the Punjab cabinet or in the centre with a major role.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rana Sanaullah lost the elections from the National Assembly constituency NA-100 Faisalabad.

According to the results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backe independent candidate Nisar Jutt won the NA-100 seat by securing 131,996 votes. having a lead of 19,593 votes.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah could get came 112,403 votes.