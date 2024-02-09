Major upset as Rana Sanaullah loses Faisalabad’s NA-100 seat

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has faced another upset as former interior minister Rana Sanaullah lost the elections in the National Assembly constituency (NA-100), ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results received from all polling stations of Na-100, independent candidate Nisar Jutt won the NA-100 seat by securing 131,996 votes having a lead of 19,593 votes over the PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah, who came in second position with 112,403 votes.

