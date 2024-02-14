Rana Sanaullah likely to get important position in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is likely to be appointed as Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Law, ARY News reported.

The sources privy to the development said that after being nominated for chief minister Punjab, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has started considering various names for the cabinet.

The sources said that after Rana Sanaullah’s defeat in the General Elections from Faisalabad, the PML-N has decided to induct him into the Punjab cabinet with a major role. However, nothing is finalised in this regard as there is another proposal to task Rana Sanaullah with an important role in the centre.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N’s nominee for the Punjab chief minister slot is considering forming up to 30-member provincial cabinet in the first phase. The PML-N sources said that provincial ministers and advisors are likely to be taken from various divisions and districts of Punjab.

The sources privy to the development claimed that Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Ahmad Khan, Rana Iqbal, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, and Khawaja Imran Nazir are also being considered for the Punjab cabinet

Besides, the names of Faisal Khokhar, Yawar Zaman, Bilal Yasin, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Zakia Shahnawaz, Uzma Bukhari, Hina Pervaiz Butt are also under consideration.

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif will give the final approval for the federal and provincial cabinets.

Earlier on Tuesday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would be their candidate for the chief minister Punjab slot.

Separately, Meanwhile, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for prime minister and chief minister Punjab slots respectively.