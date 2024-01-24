‘I would never cry over it…’: Aiza Awan hints at heartbreak

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan got candid about her personal life and heartbreak, sharing that she is not someone who would cry over a person.

In her latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, rising actor Aiza Awan revealed if she ever went through a heartbreak and how it affected her.

Awan, who dubbed herself to be a very ‘strong’ and ‘practical’ person in real life, said, “Every person goes through it [letting someone they loved to go] at some point in their life [and so have I], but such things don’t hurt me.”

“That phase also teaches you a lot. [In my experience] I learnt to let it go, and move on from the past to welcome the new and better beginnings in life,” she shared. “Life goes on.”

The ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor added, “I’m not someone who would harm myself or cry over it for months.”

Talking about her ‘criteria’ for an ideal partner, Awan shared, “Must be a good human being, respectful, easy-going, tall.”

When asked if the financial capabilities of a man are important to her, the celebrity replied, “Of course, it does matter. He must be able to provide with a comfortable lifestyle.”

However, Awan hinted that love is not her priority in marriage, as it evolves over the period.

On the acting front, Aiza Awan was last seen in the hit drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, co-starring A-list actors Shahzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn.

