Faiza Gillani gets honest about battle with social anxiety

Prominent TV actor Faiza Gillani opened up on her battle with social anxiety and recounted her childhood struggle due to the disorder.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the latest tell-all with a local digital media outlet, Faiza Gillani revealed that she struggles with social anxiety, which is the reason behind her not sitting for many interviews and talk show outings.

“Social anxiety is something people don’t talk about often, but should,” the ‘Pardes’ actor said, adding that she has been suffering from the symptoms since childhood.

When asked if the issue is only with the interview appearances or also in the day-to-day activities, and how she copes with it, Gillani shared, “It is not only about interviews but when you meet new people or go on a new set, with new actors, it leads to symptoms like shaking hands and rapid heart rate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faiza Gillani (@faizagillani)

“It takes me a couple of days; sometimes a day or two to overcome the situation, but when there aren’t too positive or friendly vibes in the team, then it does get difficult,” she explained. “However, mostly that’s not the case, I get to work with nice people.”

“I have had this issue with trembling hands since childhood, but sometimes it worsens when I feel socially anxious, or there are negative vibes around. But I’m used to it now, once you learn these things about yourself over time; or you work and study about it,” Gillani concluded.

‘I know what you did to me as a child…’: Anoushey Ashraf gets honest about abuse