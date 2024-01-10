‘I know what you did to me as a child…’: Anoushey Ashraf gets honest about abuse

Pakistani actor and VJ, Anoushey Ashraf reveals she was abused in childhood and shared how she confronted and called out the perpetrator.

On a recent podcast with a digital magazine, Radio and Video Jockey Anoushey Ashraf recounted her traumatic experience of being a victim of sexual abuse during her childhood.

Speaking about how well-informed and aware the kids of the current generation are, Ashraf commended the parents and said, “All of us have been victims of some sort of sexual abuse. I don’t want to say it but that’s the truth and [some of us] didn’t even realise when we went through it.”

She continued to reveal, “I came to this realization very late in life that a certain person touched me in an inappropriate way or the other one did something wrong, and it was abuse.”

“I don’t want to say it out loud – I mean I don’t want to name him – but there was an uncle who would make me sit in his lap to play,” added the celebrity.

When asked if she ever called out her perpetrator after growing up, Ashraf replied, “I did. I confronted him once that ‘Nobody but Allah has seen you. Allah knows what you did’.”

She explained, “He was here for a wedding and I caught him red-handed with another child. Although he is quite old, he was doing the same thing with this little girl, so I confronted him and was like ‘I know what you did with me when I was a child’.”

Further reflecting on a moment when she saw him again after all the years, Ashraf added that she felt ‘disgusting’. “You feel bad for yourself as well. Like Anoushey as a child, she was nervous, was always anxious, and had trauma; and it all roots from here. So as cliche as it may sound, it is very important to love and respect yourself,” she concluded.

