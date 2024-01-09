When Anoushey Ashraf missed video call from Engin Altan: Read to know details

Pakistani actor, VJ and morning show host Anoushey Ashraf revealed she once got a video call from Turkish film and TV superstar Engin Altan Düzyatan, but missed it.

In her recent chat show outing on a private channel, TV personality Anoushey Ashraf shared that Turkish star Engin Altan of ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ once video-called her on Eid, but she somehow missed it due to her commitments and felt really bad.

Recalling the incident, she said, “My friend in Istanbul, Turkey, named Murad, is a really good friend of him, they are neighbours to each other. So I once told him about how Pakistani people are crazy about him and asked him to help me meet him.”

Ashraf continued, “He actually made him Facetime me on Eid, and I was in the middle of the yoga and meditation class, so I missed the call.”

“When I turned my phone on, there was this missed call and video message from him saying, ‘Hi Anoushey. I called you to talk but it was missed’,” she divulged.

During another segment, Ashraf mentioned that one South-Asian celebrity she would like to interview is Shahrukh Khan.

“He seems really nice, like a huge star. I really admire him for a good representation of our values, of Southeast Asia,” she said adding that the celebrity has never had a chance to meet the Bollywood superstar.

