Faryal Mehmood reacts on being compared with Deepika Padukone

Actress and model Faryal Mehmood broke the silence on fans and netizens comparing her looks to that of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Faryal Mehmood, in an interview, said the comparison with Deepika Padukone feels nice and thanked all those who are doing it.

The actress admitted to being a fan of the ‘Pathaan’ star, adding that there is no better feeling than getting compared to the prolific India celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Z. Mehmood (@iamfaryalmehmood)

It is pertinent to mention that Faryaal Mehmood’s on and off-screen endeavours have earned her a huge fanbase.

The actress takes to the social media application Instagram to update fans and fellow celebrities about her personal and professional endeavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Z. Mehmood (@iamfaryalmehmood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Z. Mehmood (@iamfaryalmehmood)

She has impressed audiences and critics with her impressive performances in films and serials over the years. Her hit projects are ‘Mera Yaar Miladay,’ ‘Aap Ke Liye,’ and ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann.’

Faryal Mehmood was married to actor-director Daniyal Raheal, son of veteran artist Simi Raheal in 2020. She confirmed her divorce in August 2021.

Related – Why Faryal Mehmood was suspended from multiple schools?