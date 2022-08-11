Aiza Awan’s latest Instagram pictures go viral

The latest Instagram pictures of showbiz starlet Aiza Awan are going viral across social media platforms.

‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, and shared a new picture gallery of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media sites.

“Sea you at the beach,” read the caption on the viral four-picture gallery of Aiza Awan on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

The shared pictures see the actor in a casual look comprising of a sage green button-up top with a pair of blue denim pants. Awan completed the beach look with sunnies and pink slides for the day out by the sea.

The now-viral snaps were well received by thousands of followers of the actor on the visual-sharing site. A number of social users turned to the comment section to drop heart-warming compliments for Awan. Have a look at the comments bar of the post: Beautiful

@aizaawan.official pretty…

Beautiful Karachi weather ☁️👍♥️♥️

Perfect 💞

Cute as always

Looking Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official) Aiza, who made her debut in 2017 with ‘Zard Zamano ka Savera’, is one of the prominent names among the new generation of showbiz celebs. She was last seen as Alishba in ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and was well-noticed and loved by the audience around the ensemble cast. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official) Apart from her strong on-screen presence, Aiza Awan is a social media darling, who enjoys a huge fanbase on her official handles. Related: Aiza Awan latest Instagram picture goes viral

Comments