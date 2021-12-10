Aiza Awan’s latest Instagram picture goes viral

Actor Aiza Awan shared a breathtaking picture of her on the social media application Instagram and it is going viral.

“Mujhay Parakhna Hua Toh Mere Paas Chale Aana..Yeh Yahan Wahan Ki Khabrein Tujhe Badguman Karen Gi,” the caption read.

The picture is nearing the 10,000-like mark. The netizens wrote how beautiful the actor look in her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Aiza Awan has quite a fan base on social media with millions of followers on her Instagram profile. The actor keeps the fans updated about her projects and photoshoots by sharing images and videos from them.

Her sublime performances in several projects especially ARY Digital serial Faryaad has been appreciated by drama industry fans.

The serial tells the story of couple Irza and Haroon who are in love with each other but their intimacy fails to get materialized into marriage because life is not always as one dreams it to be.

She was seen alongside Zahid Ahmed, Adeel Chaudhry, Nawal Saeed, Zainub Qayoom, Mariam Ansari, Raja Haider, Amna Malik and Naveed Raza in the hit serial.

