Aiza Awan Instagram pictures go viral

The latest pictures of showbiz starlet Aiza Awan with an interesting caption are going viral on social media platforms.

The showbiz actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, and shared a couple of the latest pictures of herself on the feed. “I hate being stared at, but i understand,” Awan wrote in the caption of the five picture-gallery.

The pictures see fashionista ace the casual glam in black frayed denim paired with a white text t-shirt. Her hair was tied in a high ponytail while she flaunted barely-there makeup in the clicks.

The viral clicks were showered with love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and several compliments for the celeb.

Have a look at some of the comments on her Insta posts.

Looking gorgeous

Beautiful 😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥

My beautifull girl😍

Queen

Last month, Awan took social media by storm with her stunning clicks from the luxurious Europe vacation. The showbiz celeb served major fashion inspo with her thoughtfully curated looks throughout the trip.

Aiza Awan made her debut in 2017 with ‘Zard Zamano ka Savera’ and soon became one of the prominent new names in showbiz. She was last seen as Alishba in ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and was well-noticed and loved by the audience around the ensemble cast.

Apart from her solid on-screen presence, Aiza Awan is a social media darling and enjoys a huge fanbase on her official handles.

