Dur-e-Fishan Saleem sets social media ablaze with glam look

The glammed-up pictures of showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem from a family wedding are viral on social media platforms.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star took to her official account on the photo and video sharing social application in the late hours of Monday and posted a new four-picture gallery on the feed. “It gets mad mad mad with every picture,” she wrote in the caption.

Dur-e-Fishan looked drop-dead gorgeous in the photo dump as she flaunted her ethnic glam at a family wedding. She wore a rose gold heavily embellished dress from ace designer Faiza Saqlain and paired it with stunning jewels. The celebrity carried dewy makeup and blow-dried hair to compliment the look.

A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Social users showered their love on the viral clicks in the form of thousands of likes and several compliments for the celeb.

YOUR SMILE😭❤❤ The celebrity enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the gram.

Also read: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shows off her Sunday moods On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, opposite handsome hunk Danish Taimoor. Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah, the show has a stellar cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) The drama airs every Wednesday in prime time on ARY Digital.

