Aiza Awan names her partner in crime, shares pictures

Actor Aiza Awan named fellow actor Nazish Jahangir as her partner in crime in her pictures that are going viral across social media.

The viral pictures on the picture and video-sharing platform Instagram see them goofing around. Her picture gallery got thousands of likes from netizens.

She shared pictures of her own as well.

Here’s how they reacted to them.

Aiza Awan has quite a fan base on social media with millions of followers on her Instagram profile. The actor keeps the fans updated about her projects and photoshoots by sharing images and videos from them.

Her sublime performances in several projects namely Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Faryaad and Zard Zamano Ka Sawera.

Earlier, a hilarious video of her and her Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat co-star Muneeb Butt reenacting the famous Fiza-Shiza scene from a drama on the sets of Yeh Na Thi Hamare Qismat Main made rounds on social media platforms.

The duo played the role of Ayan and Alishba. The characters of Muntaha and Yasir were played by Hira Mani and Noor-ul-Hassan.

“Alishba, tum yahaan…Muntaha kahaan hai? tum Muntaha naheen ho (Alishba, youre here. Where is Muntaha? You’re not Muntaha),” he says.

“Main Alishba hoon (I am Alishba),” she replied.

“Main Yasir naheen hoon..Ayaan hoon (I am not Yasir. I am Ayaan),” he says before they smile.

