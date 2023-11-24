Aiza Awan drops jaws in red Saree look: See pics, reel

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan dropped jaws with her all-red, shimmery saree look in the latest set of pictures and reel on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday night, Aiza Awan treated her thousands of followers on the social site with the latest reel and some breathtaking pictures, probably from one of the recent wedding outings.
In the style reel, with the Bollywood track ‘Oonchi Oonchi Deewarein’ from ‘Yaariyan 2’ (2023) in the background and captioned only with the credits, the diva is seen flaunting a bold red, sequin embellished saree by designer Saba Rajput, paired with a matching solid blouse.
She styled the modern look simply with a stack of gold chunky bangles and sandals, along with sultry makeup and curled hair.
The ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor also posted a six-picture gallery of the same look, captioned simply with a series of Diya emojis along with styling credits.
The now-viral posts were showered with love from thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments, alongside a certain amount of backlash for her OOTN.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aiza Awan was last seen in the hit drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, co-starring A-list actors Shahzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn.
With her vibrant personality and on-fleek style, she is also a social media darling and boasts a massive fan following across the platforms.
