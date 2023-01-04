Aiza Awan shares life quote in now viral pictures

Actor Aiza Awan is killing it as Tehniyat in the ongoing ARY Digital drama ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi‘. Her performance is receiving praise from audiences and critics.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Aiza Awan, who has proved herself as one of the most promising actors out of the lot, is winning hearts with her pictures and videos on social media also.

Recently, she flaunted her western look in the latest pictures that are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed her standing on the street wearing a red shirt and denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

The actor wrote words of wisdom as the caption. It read, “Little by little..Day by day.. What is meant to be, will finds its way”.

Thousands of Instagram users have liked her latest social media post. They complimented her looks with their heartwarming comments.

Related – Viral: Aiza Awan serves fashion goals on Europe vacation

It is not the first time that the celebrity, who has millions of Instagram followers, has won netizens with her pictures.

Earlier, she broke the internet with clicks of her in an elegant red kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Aiza Awan’s character in ‘Tere Bin Mein Nahi‘ is that of Tehniyat. In the drama, the families of cousins Murtaza (Shehzad Sheikh) and Noor-ul-Ain (Sonya Hussyn) had initially wanted the two to marry.

But Murtaza’s family ends their relationship due to the latter’s ego issues. They want to get him married to Noor-ul-Ain’s friend Tehniyat.

The cast also features Anam Tanveer, Bushra Ansari, Fawad Jalal, Khaled Anam, Munazzah Arif, Shiza Khan and Zahir Lehri.

It is directed by Ali Masud Saeed and Maha Malik wrote it.

Comments