Loving myself more: Aiza Awan’s Instagram post goes viral

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan gave a lesson in self-love with her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Thursday, Aiza Awan shared some recent pictures flaunting her new look. “In the era of loving myself more,” Awan wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery with a cupcake emoji.

The clicks from what looks like her lounge, see the fashionista in a casual yet chic attire. She wore a basic pair of denim with a pink t-shirt and a wristwatch. However, her long beachy waves grabbed all the attention in the snaps.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and lovely compliments for Awan in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aiza Awan is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’. She essays Tehniyat in the show, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn.

‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, directed by Ali Masud Saeed (of ‘Benaam’ fame) and written by Maha Malik (Koi Chaand Rakh), airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.