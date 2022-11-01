Aiza Awan mesmerizes social media with vacation pictures

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan treated her social followers with more gorgeous pictures of her Europe tour which went viral on social media.

‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ actor is currently making the most out of her lavish Europe trip and the celebrity made sure to keep her thousands of followers on the photo and video sharing application posted with picturesque glimpses of stunning destinations.

On Monday, she shared more stylish pictures of herself as she posed by the river and luscious green fields at an unmentioned location. “Don’t chase. Get Chosen!” Aiza Awan wrote in the caption of the viral three-picture gallery.

A pair of light blue denim, a white top and a black leather jacket with comfy white shoes was her fit for the day to explore the city.

Earlier, Awan shared a short clip about ‘a 20-year-old with no idea about life’, recorded on the same day. She captioned the Insta reel with “nd i’m fine with that 😍”

Previously while sightseeing the aesthetic tourist attractions of Italy and France, the fashionista made sure to serve us fabulous fashion goals with all her thoughtfully curated OOTDs. From pretty flowy floral dresses to solid mid-lengths, bomber jackets, super cool athleisure and even simple button-downs to quirky sweatshirts, Awan managed it all to serve vacation style inspo for fans.

Her looks were supported with even gorgeous accessories, drool-worthy bags and trending footwear, perfectly complimenting each of the outfits.

A peek at some of the jaw-dropping looks

Awan, who made her debut in 2017 with ‘Zard Zamano ka Savera’, is one of the prominent names among the new generation of showbiz celebs. She was last seen as Alishba in ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and was well-noticed and loved by the audience around the ensemble cast.