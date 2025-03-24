Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ announces official release date

Bollywood film star, Ajay Devgn is returning to the big screen in his iconic role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the much-awaited sequel Raid 2.

Following the success of the 2018 film Raid, Devgn is set to reprise his role in this high-octane action thriller. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 promises to deliver another gripping story filled with suspense and drama.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 1st May 2025. Ajay Devgn shared the film’s poster on social media, teasing fans with the tagline: “Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid.” He further confirmed the release date by stating, “Raid 2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is joined by Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, with Ritesh Deshmukh playing the antagonist and Rajat Kapoor in a key role.

The film was extensively shot in Delhi and Lucknow, promising an action-packed narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, with Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presenting it. A Panorama Studios production, Raid 2 is all set to be a thrilling ride for fans when it releases this year.

Ajay Devgn’s return as Amay Patnaik in Raid 2 has certainly raised excitement among his fans, with the film set to build on the success of the first instalment, which was based on a real-life income-tax raid in the 1980s.

As Raid 2 gears up for its May 2025 release, fans are eagerly anticipating another intense and action-filled adventure.

