WATCH: Sunny Deol vows to burn Randeep Hooda’s empire in ‘Jaat’ trailer

The trailer for Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ released on Monday, marking his return to the big screen after 2023’ ‘Gadar 2.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

South filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, known for films such as ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ and ‘Bodyguard,’ directs the film which also stars Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as the antagonist.

‘Jaat’ also stars Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh in key roles.

The three-minute trailer starts with a series of crimes seemingly carried out by Randeep Hooda’s villainous character.

A voice in the background says, “Yeh Rana Tunga ki Lanka hai, yaha raaste kilometre mein nahi, biche hue laasho mein kiye jaate hai (This is Rana Tunga’s Lanka, here people don’t measure the distance in kilometres but by the number of dead bodies found in the region).”

The trailer then shows Sunny Deol scolding goons for their misbehaviour.

Read more: Sunny Deol likens Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ to ‘Avatar’

In the action-packed trailer, the Bollywood actor introduces himself as ‘Jaat’ on a mission to fix Rana’s cruelty.

Several shots then show Sunny Deol thrashing goons with several heavy objects.

The Bollywood actor is then head threatening Randeep Hooda’s character, saying, “Mai tujhe aur tere Lanka ko yehi phook dunga (I will burn you and your Lanka to ashes).”

The film is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

