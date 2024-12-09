Sunny Deol likens Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ to ‘Avatar’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has issued a bold statement about the making of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana.’

While confirming his involvement in the project, the actor said that the makers of the film are attempting to make it similar to Hollywood films such as ‘Avatar’ and ‘Planet of the Apes.’

“Ramayana is a long project because they’re trying to make it the way Avatar and Planet of the Apes movies were made. All those technicians are a part of it. The writer and director are very clear about the way it has to be and how the characters should be presented,” Sunny Deol said while speaking at an event in Mumbai.

The Bollywood actor maintained that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari would ensure that the visual effects of the film are impressive.

“You will also get to see the special effects that will make you believe that it (the events unfolding) has very genuinely happened rather than making one feel that these are special effects. To be honest, I’m very sure it’s going to be great and I’m sure that everybody will love it,” Sunny Deol added.

His statement came days after Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he had completed filming the first part of the two-part film series.

“It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story,” the Bollywood actor said.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will be seen next in director Gopichand Malineni’s ‘Jaat.’ scheduled to hit theatres in April 2025, however, the exact date is yet to be announced.

The teaser of the hotly-anticipated action film ‘was dropped a day earlier showing the Bollywood actor up against Randeep Hooda’s antagonist.