‘Jaat’ teaser: Sunny Deol back in action holding a fan as weapon

The teaser of the hotly-anticipated action film ‘Jaat,’ starring Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has been dropped.

The teaser was initially attached to the screening of ‘Pushpa 2’ and soon went viral on social media.

People Media Factory has now released the teaser online, showing Sunny Deol back in action with intense fight scenes including one where he eliminates enemies with a massive fan.

The teaser for ‘Jaat’ opens with building up the character of the Bollywood actor as a voice-over describes his character.

A voiceover in the background declares, “He is not the devil…he is Jaat.”

The teaser for the action film also includes a brief appearance by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda who plays the antagonist, setting the tone for a high-intensity showdown between the two characters.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, ‘Jaat’ is scheduled to hit theatres in April 2025, however, the exact date is yet to be announced.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, the ensemble cast of the Bollywood film includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

The music of ‘Jaat’ is given by Thaman, with Rishi Punjabi handling cinematography and Naveen Nooli editing.

It is worth noting here that Sunny Deol was reportedly joined by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan to headline the sequel of the former’s blockbuster war film, titled ‘Border 2’.

According to Indian media outlets, the makers of a sequel of J.P. Dutta’s war epic roped in Dhawan to lead ‘Border 2’ with Deol.