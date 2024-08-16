Varun Dhawan to headline ‘Border’ sequel with Sunny Deol

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has joined Sunny Deol to headline the sequel of his blockbuster war film, titled ‘Border 2’.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, makers of a sequel of J.P. Dutta’s war epic have roped in A-list star Varun Dhawan to lead ‘Border 2’, with Sunny Deol.

Quoting a source close to the team, the publication reported, “Border 2 is the biggest film of Indian Cinema in the making, and the team is making it even bigger with the casting by getting Varun Dhawan to play a major role in the tale with Sunny Deol.”

“Border franchise holds a special place in the heart of the audience, and the casting of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the sequel is sure to elevate the appeal even further,” added the person. “The entire team is charged up to take the film on floors. The pre-production work is going on in full swing, and the energies are inclined to create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the audience.”

According to the details, the project is expected to go on the floors in November this year, while Dhawan will join the shoot in the following month, after the release of his next film, ‘Baby John’.

Reportedly, filmmaker Anurag Singh, of ‘Kesari’ and ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’ fame, is on board to helm the direction of ‘Border 2’, whereas, J.P. Dutta, who wrote and directed the first film in 1997, will co-produce the sequel with Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar.

The title is scheduled for theatrical release on Republic Day 2026.