Varun Dhawan ‘upset’ about co-starring with Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Student of The Year’; Here’s why!

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan was ‘upset’ about sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in his debut film ‘Student of The Year’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In his recent outing on Arbaaz Khan’s show, Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan spoke about his son’s journey as an actor, when he claimed that he had no idea the ‘Bhediya’ star has an interest in films and aspires to be an actor.

“He was studying abroad; he came back. We never talked about films. All of a sudden he approached Karan Johar and assisted him for My Name is Khan,” he told Khan.

David continued, “One day, Karan comes home and tells me he wants to launch him [with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, in Student of The Year].”

“They did a photo shoot for him and Sidharth in Goa. They looked so young, so youthful,” the filmmaker added, before he revealed, “Some days, he used to be very upset…”

Speaking about the reason, he explained, “These things happen in a two-hero film. I said, ‘Son, you’re damn good, your confidence is something else. Just remember one thing, kandhe pe pair rakh aur kud ja (step on the shoulder and jump). That is your success. Darna nahi hain (Don’t be afraid)’.”

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor join forces for ‘No Entry 2’?

Released in October 2012, the Dharma Productions’ high school rom-com was written and directed by Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar. The title, starring debutantes Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, emerged as a commercial success and received mixed reviews from critics, with positives particularly directed towards the performances and the film’s music.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including ‘Baby John’, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.