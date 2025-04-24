WATCH: Asim Mehmood describes his character Faseeh of ‘Shikwa’

Famed TV actor Asim Mehmood spoke up about his antagonistic character of Faseeh, from the on-air serial ‘Shikwa’.

When asked to describe his negative character, however, using only three words, actor Asim Mehmood said in an on-set BTS that Faseeh is someone who is ‘handsome, cunning and extremely stubborn’.

Moreover, he also explained that his new drama has very ‘realistic’ components, theme and storytelling, which makes it stand apart from other dramas set around a similar backdrop of love, heartbreak and revenge.

Besides Asim Mehmood, the main cast of ‘Shikwa’ includes Maria Malik, Sami Khan and Yashma Gill, whereas Qudsia Ali and Sabrina Naqvi, along with veteran actors Atiqa Odho, Javed Sheikh, Nida Mumtaz, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Saife Hasan and Salma Zafar play pivotal supporting characters.

Produced under Abdullah Seja’s iDream Entertainment, budding drama director M. Danish Behlim, who earlier co-directed ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, helmed the direction of the title, while the soap is penned by author Nadia Ahmed (‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’ and ‘Teri Rah Mein’ fame).

Touted as a ‘tale of love, loss, and the battle between truth and deception’, ‘Shikwa’ airs from Monday to Friday, at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.