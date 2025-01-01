Yashma Gill to quit acting for marriage?

Showbiz starlet Yashma Gill reveals getting marriage proposals from guys who asked her to quit acting and shares if she would ever agree to it.

Yashma Gill, who previously sketched the idea of her perfect life partner, revealed in a new interview that she is yet to find a suitable guy for marriage, with the qualities she wants in her future husband.

In a light-hearted conversation with fellow actor Dananeer Mobeen, Gill quipped, “I keep telling a friend’s mom to find me a suitable proposal from Islamabad, as there are no guys left in Karachi.”

“I also feel there is this misconception about actors that we have several options, but the truth is that we are too busy in our lives with 12-hour shifts,” she furthered. “We are also probably very intimidating for guys to approach us.”

“That’s not true. If you are a good person, please contact me,” she joked.

The ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ star addressed the stigma attached to the actors, with the general misconception being they are independent, bossy, controlling, and not ideal ‘wife material’. She maintained that actors can be really good at managing homes as well.

When asked if Gill would quit acting for a guy she is deeply in love with, she explained, “I will if I feel secure enough with a person and have a belief in his commitment that he will be able to provide for me the way that he has promised.”

“If I feel that I will not regret leaving what made me who I am today, then yes. I will sacrifice if it is real from the other person,” she maintained. However, the actor clarified, “But I’m yet to find someone like that.”

On the work front, Yashma Gill has proven her acting chops in hit projects like ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, ‘Azmaish’, ‘Kab Mere Kehlaoge’, ‘Qurban’ and ‘Iltija’ among others.