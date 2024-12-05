Yashma Gill shows off her badminton skills; video goes viral!

After impressing audiences with her acting chops, showbiz starlet Yashma Gill flaunted her badminton skills in a new Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the late hours of Wednesday, actor Yashma Gill dumped a bunch of her badminton videos in the carousel post. The five-slide video gallery from the court sees the ‘Azmaish’ actor show off her skills with the game during matches with her friends.

“No idea what I just uploaded but sorry too busy with my sisters dance practices so this kinda dump is what ya’ll will get for a month. k bye,” she wrote in the caption of the now-viral post.

Thousands of social users liked her videos and shared their thoughts on Gill’s badminton game via the comments section of the post.

With more than a million Instagram followers, Yashma Gill is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media. Her Gam feed is filled with stylish pictures of the diva from her photoshoots as well as BTS snippets of her projects.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Hiba Bukhari, Zaviyar Naumaan Ejaz and Usama Khan.

Previously, Gill has proved her mettle with performances in many superhit serials including ‘Azmaish’, ‘Kab Mere Kehlaoge’, ‘Qurban’, and ‘Iltija’ among others.