‘He messaged…’: Yashma Gill’s chat with ‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah goes viral!

Popular Pakistani actor Yashma Gill revealed her Instagram chat with current internet sensation Taha Shah, of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

Just like every other girl on social media, our showbiz diva Yashma Gill is also obsessed with the internet’s latest crush Taha Shah aka Tajdar, after watching Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest offering ‘Heeramandi’ and was over the moon after receiving a reply from her favourite on Instagram.

In response to Gill’s story, where she tagged Shah’s Insta handle and wrote, “Dayummm,” the latter replied, “Thanks dude. Lots of love back from this side of the border.”

Sharing the screenshot of their exchange, the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor added, “He messaged,” with a series or heart eyes emojis.

“I’m sorry if I’m being extra but I really want to enjoy this purely as a fan moment,” Gill noted.

Pertinent to note here that Taha Shah has been sweeping acclaim all around for his stellar performance as Nawab Tajdar Baloch in SLB’s much-awaited web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red light district of Lahore.

The eight-episodic series, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Shah, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yashma Gill was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Hiba Bukhari, Zaviyar Naumaan Ejaz and Usama Khan.

