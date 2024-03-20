32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Yashma Gill seeks THIS quality in her life partner

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actor Yashma Gill shared some of the qualities she seeks in her husband, as she sketched her idea of a perfect life partner.

Watch ARY News live on live.Arynews.tv

During a recent outing on PTV’s Ramadan special transmission, actor Yashma Gill opened up on her marriage plans and outlined the qualities she seeks in her potential partner, underscoring that the person must be God-fearing.

“If the person has good principles and good moral values and if he is a good person, everything else will fall into place,” said Gill.

She continued, “And he should have khauf-e-khuda (fear of God) because then he will know how to take care of you and your emotions and be right to you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The actor candidly shared a recent incident, when her mother tried to convince Gill to marry a cousin brother, who is four years younger than her.

“My mother wanted my house help to give her the number of my best friend so that she could convince me to marry my cousin, who is just like a brother and four years younger than me,” Gill recalled, adding that she tried convincing her with the fact he is a model and is in the same industry like her.

On the work front, Yashma Gill was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Hiba Bukhari, Zaviyar Naumaan Ejaz and Usama Khan.

Yashma Gill gets honest about her life partner hunt, marriage bureau’s charges

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.