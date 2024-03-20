Yashma Gill seeks THIS quality in her life partner

Actor Yashma Gill shared some of the qualities she seeks in her husband, as she sketched her idea of a perfect life partner.

During a recent outing on PTV’s Ramadan special transmission, actor Yashma Gill opened up on her marriage plans and outlined the qualities she seeks in her potential partner, underscoring that the person must be God-fearing.

“If the person has good principles and good moral values and if he is a good person, everything else will fall into place,” said Gill.

She continued, “And he should have khauf-e-khuda (fear of God) because then he will know how to take care of you and your emotions and be right to you.”

The actor candidly shared a recent incident, when her mother tried to convince Gill to marry a cousin brother, who is four years younger than her.

“My mother wanted my house help to give her the number of my best friend so that she could convince me to marry my cousin, who is just like a brother and four years younger than me,” Gill recalled, adding that she tried convincing her with the fact he is a model and is in the same industry like her.

On the work front, Yashma Gill was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Hiba Bukhari, Zaviyar Naumaan Ejaz and Usama Khan.

